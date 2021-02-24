General Counsel P.C. is honored to sponsor the Ask General Counsel feature on InsideNoVa. Through Ask General Counsel, the lawyers of General Counsel, P.C., will provide practical counsel on relevant legal issues. Today is our inaugural Ask General Counsel, so, we will start with introductions. If you have a legal question, you can submit it to AskGC@gcpc.com.

Since its foundation in 2004, General Counsel P.C. has grown through building long-term relationships with satisfied clients. General Counsel P.C.’s attorneys want to be “your legal partner and trusted advisor.” General Counsel P.C. attorneys strive to provide service and legal representation beyond client expectations. We understand that clients are our customers and, as such, nothing is more important than customer service. We truly want to develop long-term relationships in which our attorneys become an integral component of your success. We want to be your general counsel.

General Counsel, P.C. has the following six practice areas to serve our clients:

1. Corporate / Business Law: Business owners and leaders need sound legal counsel when making business decisions and in operating their businesses. Our Corporate Practice Group provides complete representation to businesses, and business owners, during the lifecycle of the business — from formation to divestiture and everything in between. We truly serve as the “general counsel” for our clients.

2. Government Contracts / Bid Protests: Companies doing business with the federal government — whether as a prime or subcontractor — have a specialized set of rules that they must follow to achieve business success. Our attorneys know these rules. Our Government Contracts Practice Group has experience relevant to the entire lifecycle of a government contractor, including formation, contract negotiation and award, contract administration, bid and contract disputes, and Mergers & Acquisitions transactions. Our GovCon attorneys also research, write and publish the Bid Protest Weekly, which is a free online resource for Government Contractors with a massive database of GAO Bid Protest Decisions with searchable keyword index.

3. Labor/Employment Law: For many employers, labor/employment matters can be a constant struggle. It should not be. Our Labor/Employment Law attorneys have extensive experience in helping to create sound policies so that human resource departments can provide a strong foundation for companies. Our attorneys also provide day-to-day counsel to avoid employment-related disputes. And, finally, when necessary, our attorneys vigorously defend our clients from employment-related claims.

4. Litigation / Dispute Resolution: Most of the time, businesses wish to avoid litigation. However, sometimes it is necessary to protect your company, or redress a wrong. Our attorneys have extensive state, federal and appellate court litigation experience and work to pursue strong advocacy on behalf of our clients.

5. White Collar Crime: Companies and individuals facing government investigations or other allegations of misconduct count on us to defend them. In addition to white-collar defense, we conduct internal investigations and help to establish or enhance corporate compliance programs. Finally, we assist clients to comply with certain laws and regulations.

6. Family Law: Family law deals with legal issues involving family relationships, including divorce, property division, spousal support, and child custody and visitation.

General Counsel, P.C. is honored to provide Ask General Counsel as a service to readers of InsideNoVa. Through the Practical Counsel Blog, we have long history of providing informative legal advice. We look forward to Ask General Counsel providing advice and being a great resource for InsideNoVa readers.

We hope you enjoy Ask General Counsel. If you have legal issues you would like to see answered, please email us at AskGC@gcpc.com.

Merritt Green is founder of General Counsel PC of McLean, a full-service law firm providing comprehensive legal services for businesses ranging from start-up to multi-billion dollar organizations. He can be reached at mgreen@gcpc.com.