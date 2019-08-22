Arlington’s average weekly per-capita wage is moving closer to the $100,000-per-year range, even though the year-over-year growth was somewhat lower than the national average, according to new federal data.
The average weekly wage during the first quarter of 2019 for those who are employed in Arlington (wherever they live) was $1,966, equal to $95,524 per year, according to figures reported by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics on Aug. 21.
Arlington’s year-over-year growth rate of 2 percent was below the 2.8-percent growth rate reported nationally, where the average weekly wage of the 355 largest counties in the nation stood at $1,184.
Average wages were higher in 325 of the 355 largest counties (figures also include Virginia’s independent cities).
For the quarter, San Francisco had the highest first-quarter year-over-year gain, with average wages up 10.2 percent to $2,759. But that only ranked second in dollar amount, behind New York County (Manhattan), N.Y., at $3,153 per week, up 2.1 percent.
Also running above $2,000 per week for the quarter:
• San Mateo County, Calif., $2,765, up 1 percent.
• Somerset County, N.J., $2,139, up 2.5 percent.
• Suffolk County, Mass., $2,270, up 0.2 percent.
• Fairfield County, Conn., $2,070, up 4.3 percent.
Among Virginia localities, average weekly wages stood at $1,837 in Fairfax County, up 2 percent; $1,508 in Alexandria, up 1.3 percent; $1,331 in Loudoun County, up 3.4 percent; $1,298 in Richmond, down 0.6 percent; $1,133 in Henrico County, up 1.9 percent; $1,074 in Norfolk, up 1.1 percent; $1,073 in Newport News, up 3.6 percent; $938 in Prince William County, up 0.4 percent; $937 in Chesterfield County, down 1.6 percent; and $864 in Chesapeake, up 1.9 percent.
Full data can be found on the Website at www.bls.gov.
