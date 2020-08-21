Average weekly wages for employees in Arlington tiptoed above the $2,000 mark to stand among the highest in the nation in new federal data, but the rate of growth was less than the national average.
For the first quarter of 2020, the county’s average wage of $2,018 per week rose 2.5 percent from a year before, according to data reported Aug. 19 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Figures represent where a person works, regardless of where he or she lives.
Arlington is one of a very few counties in the nation with an average wage above $2,000. For the first quarter, there were six localities in that rarified company: New York County (Manhattan), N.Y., at $3,270; San Mateo, Calif., at $2,913; Santa Clara, Calif., at $2,896; San Francisco, at $2,772; Somerset, N.J., at $2,172; and Arlington
Nationally, the first-quarter average wage was $1,222, up 3.3 percent.
Among the 357 largest counties, 335 posted over-the-year increases in average weekly wages, according to the new data, with McLean (Ill.) rising the most, up 13.3 percent due to a whopping increase in the financial sector.
Peoria (Ill.) had the largest year-over-year decline, falling 29.2 percent due to a drop in the manufacturing sector.
Arlington’s rate of growth placed it 224th among the 357 communities. (The federal data look at counties with more than 75,000 workers. In Virginia, independent cities are included on the list.)
Increases were found in most Virginia localities, with the average weekly wage rising 4.4 percent to $1,914 in Fairfax County; 0.7 percent to $1,507 in Alexandria; 2.3 percent to $1,361 in Loudoun County; 4.5 percent to $1,359 in Richmond; 4.4 percent to $1,184 in Henrico County; 3.4 percent to $1,117 in Norfolk; 4.9 percent to $972 in Chesterfield County; 4.4 percent to $895 in Chesapeake; and 4.2 percent to $869 in Virginia Beach.
The lone decline was reported in Newport News, where the average weekly wage of $1,062 was down 0.8 percent.
Figures are largely indicative of the pre-COVID economic environment; second-quarter data will be reported in November.
(1) comment
[thumbdown]the County is replete with jobs that don't pay a living wage, about $16 / hour. Arlington taxpayers subsidize so-called "affordable housing" that's off limits to the workforce and is actually entry-level techforce housing, costing $400,000-and-up per unit to construct.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.