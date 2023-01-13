Dan Novack has been named president of Balfour Beatty's building operations in the Mid-Atlantic.
Novack succeeds former Mid-Atlantic president Mike Phillips in providing strategic oversight for construction operations in Virginia, the District of Columbia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Novack started his career in construction at Balfour Beatty more than 20 years ago. His career progression included roles in purchasing, preconstruction, small business development, community and client relations and operations. During his tenure, he has provided operational support for more than $2.5 billion in projects, including the Capitol Visitor’s Center, Dulles Airport 15 Gate and West Automated People Mover Station, New Campus East at Fort Belvior, 1700 New York Avenue, and 2000 and 2001 South Bell Street.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as president and lead our teams in building new futures in the Mid-Atlantic,” Novack said. “I look forward to continued growth and sustained success in our division, which I believe is the best way to provide our people with growth opportunities of their own.”
Novack is a graduate of Alfred State College in New York, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management, and also earned an MBA from George Mason University in 2010. He is active in many industry organizations, and recently served on the board of directors for ABC Metro Washington for five years.
Balfour Beatty provides general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the country.
