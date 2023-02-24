Burke & Herbert Bank is invites Virginia high school seniors to register for the 2023 Bank Day Scholarship program.
Students can earn up to $7,500 from the Virginia Bankers Association by submitting an essay on what they learned about personal finance and the role of banks in the community. Registration closes March 3.
A total of $26,000 in scholarships will be awarded to twelve students across the state: six regional ($2,500), six honorable mention ($1,000), and one statewide winner selected from the regional winners ($5,000) for a total scholarship of $7,500.
Registered students will be given access to a special Bank Day resource webpage from March 13-31. Registrants selecting Burke & Herbert Bank as their host will receive additional resources, including the opportunity to learn from professional bankers and get answers to their specific questions.
Interested students must register through the VBA registration link by March 3. Additional details and the link can be found at burkeandherbertbank.com/scholarship. Registrants should write-in “Burke & Herbert Bank” as their host bank on the registration form.
Bank Day is a statewide effort sponsored by the VBA Education Foundation. The third Tuesday in March was declared Bank Day by the Virginia General Assembly in 1991. The purpose is to provide an opportunity for high school seniors to learn about banking, financial services and the role banks play in their communities.
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company.
