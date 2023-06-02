If you desire to lead others more effectively, where would you desire to go in the time ahead? In what new ways would you long to lead others?

Our recent articles spoke of significant benefits that may be gained from slowing down and establishing "margin" -- allowing for time below physical, emotional and mental limits as well as for calm space to grow. In addition to personal growth or peace, how could we more intentionally engage with others? What new perspectives may help us to maximize opportunities for influence and contributions to their lives?

Following continued deep challenges, you may find this season is a time for renewed or restored vision. As we lead others through persistent tests, our mission is much greater than completing projects in front of us. We need vision. While clear focus and goals are necessary, new vision also requires a meaningful purpose. We must identify areas to help people around us, and then prioritize the transformation of our leading and collective team efforts. However, this type of vision takes intent and time, so we may find it is not easily built or achieved.

A crucial aspect of leading is the hard work to engage fully with our teams and to create opportunities for others to step forward safely. In pursuing that risk we may find new opportunities to achieve greater than anticipated results and exceed prior goals.

The willingness to stand apart from a crowd is a massive and often intimidating step. Yet that move allows us to present a distinctive mindset with not only a prospect for change but also for encouraging others.

In the context of your challenges, you may be weary, especially after enduring extended time of testing and uncertainty. If we, as leaders, are weary, we must recognize that others may be as well. Some may be close to giving up. How can we go forward with courage? Where could we help others around us to become willing to enter new areas?

Where could vision-building begin?

Strengthen our own inner life. Effective leadership flows out of a strong heart and great character. We may begin to stand apart by learning to lead with integrity rather than fear. I am thankful for great leaders during my journey who demonstrated uncommon honor that enabled them to contribute joy in special moments and hope in tight spots. They gave me excellent examples. Who in your journey contributed special influence for others around them? Where might you learn and apply unique qualities that enabled them to build up others?

Gain awareness and understand strengths. Effective leaders most often have insight that they discerned regarding their best and natural strengths. They understand what they can give to others and build a team around them. Like champions, strong leaders draw upon unique natural strengths in order to keep going in the face of challenges with energy that will not wear down. Similarly, strong teams help transform their members and organizations by excelling in practices of sharing and learning to rely on the strengths of others. How could you help your teams identify and rise to new levels of potential?

Make the most of crucial moments. Let us acknowledge that focusing too much on a task often may paralyze us and others. Efforts to complete activities or programs without building engagement may result in division and disorder so that the work becomes disheartening. We also may sense tensions with others involved with the difficult work. Perhaps it may become difficult to envision these dynamics getting better. A leader’s clear vision in big challenges and capacity for finding moments for strengthening relational efforts often may help others and even the whole team to grow. We must become careful not to settle for division and allow it to persist. As we humbly observe and connect with others, we may find joy and new strength to move forward together during difficult times.

Exercise courage. Then listen very well. As leaders, we enter wonderful moments to build up others around us. As we step into new areas or great tests, we may demonstrate boldness and great courage. We also may show humility and care by listening and drawing out the needs of others. Where might you or others need to build courage? Where might you experience moments to ask good questions, listen, serve where needed, and work more closely together around a strong and shared vision? Our involvement with others becomes meaningful and powerful as we come alongside and listen carefully to their needs.

Where could a new vision lead?

The pursuit of a distinctive vision may open doors to robust productive possibilities. New and meaningful opportunities may arise as we reach out, ask deeper questions and become aware of areas to go forward and grow together. We may learn important lessons to strengthen habits of communicating well in crucial moments. It also may require greater patience to see growth take root and develop more fully. These moments also may yield stronger trust. Where might you need to build trust in the road ahead?

May we shape new vision and be sure to help strengthen each other. Who could you encourage during this time? As you gain commitment through stronger engagement, may your vision add new purpose. I trust you may witness others join you in gaining hope as you show unexpected kindness, compassion, and wisdom. May you also lead and work with honor and understanding.

***

Jim Coltharp is founder and president of The KeePressingOn Project, a business coaching venture for peak performance, and James Coltharp Policy Solutions for strategy, planning and excellent execution. He also is an executive coach and effective leader of teams. More related content is available at www.keepressingon.com and www.jcpolicysolutions.com, and you may share thoughts or suggestions at info@KeePressingOn.com.