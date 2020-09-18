Drivers using Richmond Highway in the Crystal City area soon could be seeing a big, three-letter sign up in the sky.
Arlington County Board members on Sept. 12 approved a request by the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) to place a rooftop sign on the Crystal Gateway 2 office building on South Clark Street.
PBS recently signed a lease for space in the building, part of a complex that dates to the late 1970s.
As part of the action, County Board members also formally eliminated a 1979 rule prohibiting rooftop signage on any buildings of the Crystal Gateway complex, a prohibition that had been amended in subsequent years to allow rooftop signage per County Board approval. Going forward, approval for signage will be an administrative, rather than County Board, decision.
