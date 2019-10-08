Burke and Herbert Bank seeks young filmmakers in "Lights, Camera, Save!" contest

Burke & Herbert Bank is accepting submissions to the "Lights, Camera, Save!" video contest. Organized by the American Bankers Association Foundation, the national competition encourages teens to use video to inspire their peers to become lifelong savers.
To participate, students ages 13-18 must create a video, 90 seconds or less, on saving and using money wisely, and submit it with a completed entry form to the bank by Dec. 3.
To encourage students to enter, the bank is visiting area classrooms and engaging students with interactive lessons and games on saving and good money management. To learn more or to schedule a banker visit to your school, email save@burkeandherbertbank.com.
Burke & Herbert Bank will complete the first round of judging and select a winner to advance to the national level for a prize up to $5,000, plus a scholarship for their school to use at the annual Jump$tart National Educator Conference.
Burke & Herbert Bank is rewarding its top three local entrants with $350, $100 and $50, respectively, as well as awarding a $50 gift card to each of their sponsoring teachers. Additionally, the bank's top entrant will have their video shown at the Alexandria Film Festival at the AMC Hoffman Theatre.
Videos will be judged on their quality, message, content and the criteria set forth by the contest's official rules. Entry forms and more information can be found at burkeandherbertbank.com/video.
Burke & Herbert Bank operates 25 branches in Northern Virginia.
