Burke & Herbert Bank president and CEO David Boyle recently presented a check for $27,500 to Dorothy Keenan, executive director of GrandInvolve, a not-for-profit that places active seniors in Fairfax County Title One schools as classroom volunteers
GrandInvolve will use the funds to reach more area schools and to increase its pool of volunteers.
Through a sponsorship with NBC Sports Washington, Burke & Herbert awards $100 per goal scored by the Washington Capitals during their regular season to a local charity. The program began in 2015 and has operated under the moniker “Hundreds for Home$” as well as “Scores for Kid$,” to provide visibility and financial support to a deserving local child or housing related organization.
In total, Burke & Herbert Bank has donated more than $177,000. Prior recipients include Most Valuable Kids Inc., Alice’s Kids Inc., Connect our Kids Inc., Rebuilding Together DC-Alexandria, Homestretch Inc. and Operation Renewed Hope Foundation.
“The bank’s commitment to our goals will result in many more children benefiting from our volunteer’s assistance, so that they can succeed at school and in life," Keenan said. “At GrandInvolve we say that we are making a difference in the world, one child at a time – and we remind ourselves all the time that it takes a village to raise a child.”
Burke & Herbert Bank, based in Alexandria, is the oldest bank in Virginia and the oldest continuously operating bank in the Washington area.
