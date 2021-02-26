Burke & Herbert Bank has expanded into the Fredericksburg market with the hiring of former Olympic swimmer Jeff Rouse and Lee Pugh, two veteran commercial bankers with significant experience in that region, as commercial relationship managers.
Rouse and Pugh will be responsible for developing and managing new commercial customer relationships in the Fredericksburg area, the bank said. Gregory Mellors, also a Fredericksburg market veteran, joined Burke & Herbert Bank last month to oversee the bank’s commercial and industrial lending program as a senior vice president.
“We are excited about moving ahead with our commercial banking expansion strategy and delighted that we now have the team we need to serve commercial customers in Fredericksburg and surrounding areas,” said David P. Boyle, the bank's president and CEO. “Having a team of highly-experienced bankers who know the market has been key to our long history of success in Northern Virginia, and will be key to our success in this new market as well."
Rouse most recently was market president and principal relationship manager in the Fredericksburg region for Wells Fargo Bank. He is a Stanford University graduate and an Olympic gold and silver medalist as a member of the U.S. National Swimming Team. The Jeff Rouse Swim & Sport Center in Stafford is named in his honor.
Pugh most recently was senior vice president and commercial banker for First Citizens Bank in Fredericksburg. He led that bank's launch into the Fredericksburg market and developed and managed the local market team for the past 16 years. He is a graduate of Lenior Rhyne College in Hickory, N.C., and Louisiana State University, Graduate School of Banking in Baton Rouge, La.
Burke & Herbert, based in Alexandria, is the oldest bank in Virginia and the oldest continuously operating bank in the Washington area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.