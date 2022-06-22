Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. plans to form a bank holding company, Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp., according to an announcement Wednesday.

If the move is approved by regulators, the bank would become a subsidiary of the new holding company. The bank's shareholders would become shareholders of the company and have the same rights and ownership percentage in the company as they currently have in the bank, according to a news release.

“The new corporate structure will provide further financial and operational flexibility for the bank and is an important part of the continued success of the bank,” said E. Hunt Burke, chair of the board.

The holding company formation will not affect Burke & Herbert's operations. Both the bank and holding company headquarters will be in Alexandria, where the bank is currently based.

“A successful corporate reorganization can lead to additional access to capital markets, better liquidity for our shareholders and increased visibility and demand for our stock,” said David P. Boyle, president and CEO of the bank.

Burke & Herbert is the oldest bank in Virginia and the oldest continuously operating bank in the Washington area. The bank has over 20 branches across Northern Virginia, as well as in greater Fredericksburg and the Richmond metro area.