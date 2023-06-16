Burke & Herbert Bank presents Willing Warriors with a $25,500 donation.From left: David Boyle, president & CEO, Burke & Herbert Bank; Sarah Ford, executive director of Willing Warriors; John Dominick, founder of Willing Warriors; Diane Polk, director of operations for Willing Warriors; Larry Zilliox, director of culinary services for Willing Warriors; and Joe Beninati, Capitals play-by-play announcer, NBC Sports Washington.