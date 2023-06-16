Burke & Herbert Bank has presented $25,500 to the Willing Warriors organization of Haymarket from the bank's "Scores for Vets" program.
David Boyle, president and CEO of the bank, made the check presentation earlier this month in the bank's historic board room at its Alexandria headquarters.
Willing Warriors is a nonprofit that offers cost-free respite stays at the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run.
"Scores for Veterans made a powerful impact for our warriors," said Sarah Ford, executive director of Willing Warriors. "The partnership with Burke and Herbert Bank and NBC Sports Washington provided much needed funding for warrior family stays and increased visibility for the Warrior Retreat as a resource for those who would like to give-back to the military community."
Boyle said that as a locally-based company, Burke & Herbert believes it has a responsibility to support the region’s veteran groups. "We chose to support this program not only to provide needed funds but also to raise awareness for veteran issues as well as generate additional financial support from other donors.”
The 2022-23 hockey season marked the eighth time the bank has teamed with NBC Sports Washington to raise awareness and provide funds for a local nonprofit. Operating under the moniker “Scores for Vets,” “Hundreds for Home$,” and “Scores for Kid$,” the Bank awards $100 per goal scored by the Washington Capitals during their regular season to that year’s selected charity.
The Willing Warriors organization provides respite stays for warriors and their families to relax, spend quality time and reconnect. The organization's programs include more than 40 cost-free educational and recreational activities.
