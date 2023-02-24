Burn Boot Camp has opened its newest location off Westfields Boulevard in Chantilly.
This will be the fourth location opened in Northern Virginia by Fairfax native, Jon Metzger and his wife, Rebecca. They also own the Gainesville, South Riding and Fair Lakes locations.
Jon Metzger attended Lake Braddock High School and went on to pitch for the University of Virginaa baseball team. After a six-year pro baseball career with the Kansas City Royals organization, he and his wife became Burn Boot Camp franchisees.
“As a former professional athlete, I am amazed how I am continuously challenged during every camp, every day," Metzger said. “The unique opportunity to allow any fitness level to workout side by side and be challenged together is a real difference maker. ... The experience we offer at our Burn Boot Camp locations is something Rebecca and I are truly proud of and extremely passionate about.”
Burn Boot Camp "camps" offer group ﬁtness workouts to members led by certiﬁed trainers in an atmosphere that has the beneﬁts of personal training with the community support of group ﬁtness. Camps are 45-minutes long and are a combination of strength and high-intensity interval training. Camps are held on the "Floating Floor," a Burn Boot Camp innovation that protects members’ joints and helps prevent injury.
For information about the Westfields location, visit www.burnbootcamp.com/westfields-va
The Westfields location is one of 12 overall in Northern Virginia and more than 360 nationwide. Burn Boot Camp was founded in 2012 by the husband-wife duo of Devan and Morgan Kline.
