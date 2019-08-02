A coalition of local business organizations will hold the fourth annual Northern Virginia Regional Elected Leaders Summit on Aug. 26.
Board of supervisors’ chairs from Fairfax County (Sharon Bulova), Arlington County (Christian Dorsey), Prince William County (Corey Stewart) and Loudoun County (Phyllis Randall), along with Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson, will discuss regional issues at the forum, to be held at 8 a.m. at the Arlington campus of George Mason University.
The event is sponsored by the Northern Virginia, Arlington, Prince William and Loudoun chambers of commerce and the Northern Virginia Regional Commission. Tickets are $45 for members of any of those organizations, $65 for others.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
