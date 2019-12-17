A thriving job market, changing employee desires and a pending surge of retirements are forcing employers to reconsider how they reel in, train and keep qualified workers.
“Recruiting, in a lot of ways, has gone full-circle,” said Dana Turturro, vice president of talent for nation-security firm Peraton, during the Capital Region Workforce Summit on Dec. 11.
“It used to be a recruiter had a relationship and networked,” she said. “And then we’d all get behind our laptop and did all our stuff. [Now] my recruiters never leave their homes. They’re all in their PJs all day long. They never meet their candidates, even.”
Local employment experts discussed trends and suggested actions during the summit, hosted by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce at its Tysons headquarters. Six panelists took part in discussions moderated by Jennifer Stevens, president and CEO of Virginia Ed Strategies, and Peggy Fox, Dominion Energy’s director of media and community relations.
The pendulum now is swinging back from impersonal mass recruiting to experiences with a personal touch, said Turturro, who likened the trend to receiving a handwritten letter via traditional mail instead of the usual deluge of e-mails.
The job-application process has become decidedly less formal, with some employers initiating recruitment efforts via text, said Stephanie Briggs, talent-acquisition director for Washington Gas.
Job flexibility and telework options are factors in applicants’ decisions, she said.
Employers should look for workers with skills that transfer across industries and search for previously untapped talent sources, said Jaimie Francis, senior director of policy and programs for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Center for Education and Workforce.
Clearly defined job paths and training programs also are enticements, said Seth Marsh, founder and CEO of Cued-In.
Marsh noted he had grown up on a farm and learned to work with his hands, which proved useful for his later jobs as an aircraft mechanic and welder. The modern school system began during the Industrial Revolution and those days of shift work and employees staying with one company during their careers are over, Marsh said.
Companies now should strive to “become more of living, breathing organism and culture,” he said.
Businesses and other organizations also must keep the workers they have via training and promotions.
“We need to use data to educate our managers that career progression is good for the health of the company,” Turturro said. “When we lose someone to an external competitor, it doesn’t [help] anybody.”
Christine Drummond, human-resources manager for Bechtel’s nuclear, security and environmental operations, said the company has opened a welding center in Houston that offers participants a four-week-long immersion program.
Managers at Bechtel, a project-based company with more than 40,000 employees, are responsible for helping employees find their next assignments. The company also maintains a strong alumni network that keeps employees informed and connected, Drummond said.
Employees desire substantive feedback, despite some managers’ reluctance to give it, panelists said. Training managers is a must for employee retention, Turturro said.
“Most of our employees are [information-technology] professionals . . . The next level of promotion is manager, and we give them nothing to work with,” she said. “A lot of them, by nature, are not nurturing. It’s just not in their genes. They haven’t been taught, but if you give them some training, they can do it.”
Another challenge is the aging workforce. Thomas Watkins, talent-acquisition manager with CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, said nearly 30 percent of the company’s employees soon will be eligible to retire.
“The ‘Silver Tsunami’ is real,” he said.
Washington Gas also is bracing for a wave of retirements. Many of those employees work in operations and have specialized knowledge that cannot readily be matched by recent college graduates, Briggs said.
The Center for Energy Workforce Development, a non-profit national consortium of utilities created in 2006, crafted a training model that emphasizes industry-accepted credentials, she said.
“We recognized that regardless of the energy sector we were representing, we had a lot in common around the workforce we needed and the skills and competencies that we were looking for,” Briggs said. “We found that at the core, [the experienced workers] had common skills and behaviors that would make employees successful.”
