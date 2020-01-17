Vienna’s first-ever economic-development manager, Natalie Monkou, has spent her first two months on the job listening to the aspirations and concerns of about 30 business owners.
When she met with about half a dozen business people and residents Jan. 15 at an informal “pop-up” discussion at Caffè Amouri, attendees expressed concern about high commercial rents and the need to preserve Vienna’s small-town character and craft a coherent vision for what kind of companies should be enticed to the town.
Influencing Vienna’s growth and increasing its commercial tax base are two of Monkou’s key priorities.
“We need to come to an understanding of Vienna’s goals, mission and business mix,” she said. “It will take a team effort to get more retailers.”
Sky-high rents are making it hard for companies to come to Vienna or continue operations when circumstances change, attendees told Monkou.
Mary Coulombe of Pennywise Thrift Shop said the organization struggled for months to find a new location after its previous site at Bouton’s Hall on Mill Street, N.E., was damaged by fire last January. Coulombe expressed gratitude for the shop’s current landlord, who made space on nearby Dominion Road, N.E., available at a reasonable cost.
“We have to have recognition that all the new businesses won’t be high-end Millennial,” Coulumbe said, noting that Pennywise Thrift Shop serves many lower-income people. “A lot of businesses have a long history here. We need to keep them.”
Lu Cousins, art-center director of the Vienna Arts Society, related a similar tale. The arts group, which turned 50 last year, had to vacate its former home on Pleasant Street, N.W., because it was due to be razed to make way for the Vienna Market mixed-use redevelopment project.
Other localities, including Great Falls and Herndon, offered the group affordable accommodations, but Vienna Arts Society leaders wanted to remain in Vienna and were grateful that a property owner offered the organization space in a nearby commercial building on Church Street, N.W.
The basement location does not have ideal visibility, but Cousins thanked the landlord for providing a well-appointed space.
Monkou is drawing up bid outlines for hiring a consultant who will conduct a market analysis of Vienna’s commercial offerings. Fairfax County has given the town up to $50,000 for the initiative, and the town will match that contribution, she said.
The study likely will take six to eight months to complete, so it will be about a year before town officials will be able to act on the consultant’s recommendations.
The consultant will analyze Vienna’s business mix, identify regulations that could be made more business-friendly and list the kinds of companies that likely would do well in the town, Monkou said.
High-quality restaurants and art are essential to making neighborhoods attractive, Cousins said.
“We have the bones to make this really great,” she said of the town. “We just have to work on it.”
Monkou urged the business community to back up anecdotal evidence with facts.
“Give me some numbers so we can make the right decisions,” she said.
One big question still hanging over the town is the fate of the Maple Avenue Commercial (MAC) ordinance, which offers developers in Vienna’s main commercial area the chance to build taller, higher-density projects in exchange for providing amenities and architectural features sought by the town.
The Vienna Town Council adopted the ordinance in 2014 after years of community discussion, and has since approved four MAC applications while rejecting another. Town Council members approved a temporary freeze on new MAC applications in September 2018, following community controversy over a mixed-use project at 430-444 Maple Ave., W., and subsequently extended the moratorium’s deadline multiple times to give town staff the opportunity to tweak the ordinance. The moratorium is set to end June 30 unless the Council extends it again.
Craig Burns, a Realtor, previous Town Council candidate and former pastor at Vienna Assembly of God church, said the town has been marred in recent years by an identity crisis over whether it should keep its small-town feel or become more urbanized. Newly hired town staff members seem to lean toward the latter, he said.
“There’s something about a small-town community that people want to save,” he said. “We don’t want this to turn into an urban market.”
Vienna does not necessarily have to be one thing or the other, Monkou said, but added, “It’s important for the town to come to a conclusion with what they want to do with the MAC. We need to figure that out.”
Vienna residents pride themselves on the town’s feel – so much so that “community” and “charm” often are the first words they mention after introducing themselves, she said.
The key will be to preserve those traits while taking steps to ensure that businesses survive, Monkou said.
“Development doesn’t have to be a bad word,” she said. “It’s how you execute it. Change can be good.”
Monkou, a Maryland native, held economic-development positions with the Prince George’s County, Md., and Arlington County governments before being recruited to Vienna late last year.
