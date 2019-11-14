HomeAid Northern Virginia (HANV) recognized local businesses, nonprofits and individuals for their impact son local families experiencing, or at-risk of homelessness, in the Northern Virginia region. HomeAid, a nonprofit that renovates homeless shelters and supportive housing facilities via the donated expertise, labor and resources of local homebuilders, presented its 2019 Presidents’ Circle Awards at its 18th Annual Gala & Auction on Nov. 9th at Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg:
Nonprofit Service Provider Project of the Year Award, presented to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, Christ House Project
Trade Partner of the Year Award, awarded to Atlas Plumbing
Presidents’ Award, presented to Darren J. Martineau
Nonprofit Service Provider Project of the Year Award: Catholic Charities’ Christ House
Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington provides housing, counseling, job training, financial assistance and meals to vulnerable communities throughout Northern Virginia. HANV collaborated with Catholic Charites in 2019 to renovate Christ House – a 200+ year old building in Old Town Alexandria that provides transitional housing for 14 men, a food pantry and a nightly soup kitchen that has served dinner every night since 1974. The top-to-bottom, three-floor facelift included upgrades to the kitchen, dining room, lobby, residents’ rooms and bathrooms. Throughout the building, new flooring, electrical, and lighting were installed. Staff offices, meeting rooms, and a chapel were also freshened with new paint, flooring, lighting, and window treatments. The Christ House’s evening meal – which feeds men, women and families experiencing homelessness 365-days-a-year – was continued every single day throughout the renovation. The renovation was led by HANV project “Builder Captain” K. Hovnanian Homes Virginia with the collaboration of 28 construction trade partners. The Project of the Year Award recognizes the impact of this project and of the ongoing work of Catholic Charities in the local community
Trade Partner of the Year Award: Atlas Plumbing
HomeAid’s trade partners are those in the home building industry – suppliers, manufacturers, electricians, plumbers, etc. – who play meaningful roles in HANV’s construction projects by donating materials, time, labor and expertise. Atlas Plumbing LLC has lent it expertise and services to 14 projects since it first connected with HANV in 2009 and has donated more than $75,000 in labor and materials. Through the years, Atlas Plumbing has helped HANV make meaningful improvements to group homes and townhomes, program spaces, and multi-unit buildings including the ACTS Women’s Empowerment Center and a new residence for teens at Youth for Tomorrow. Recently, Atlas Plumbing oversaw upgrading of kitchens and bathrooms in 12 units at Catholic Charities’ St. Margaret of Cortona Transitional Residences in Woodbridge, a renovation that staff and residents affectionately termed “St. Margaret’s makeover” based on the impact it had on the building and the quality of life for its residents.
Presidents’ Award: Darren J. Martineau (awarded posthumously)
The HomeAid Northern Virginia Presidents’ Circle Awards recognize those in our community who have gone the extra mile to further HomeAid’s mission of building new lives for the homeless. Darren Martineau exemplified that role in his 20+ year career at Builders Floor Service. As production manager. Operations manager and then vice president, Darren and Builders Floor Service stepped up as a trade partner on more than 10 shelter projects including ACTS Women’s Empowerment Center, Pathways Homes and New Hope Housing. Darren and his team provided labor, resources and materials towards enhancement and improvement of these shelter, supportive and transitional housing facilities. The world sadly lost Darren suddenly this September at the age of 52. His legacy will live on through that which he did for others and the lives he helped rebuild.
More than $450,000 Raised at Annual Gala
HomeAid Northern Virginia’s 2019 annual gala raised more than $450,000 to build and renovate homeless shelters, supportive housing and programmatic facilities. Noble Construction, Inc. served as the presenting sponsor of the event that included more than 400 people in attendance. The awards ceremony was sponsored by Buhl Electric Company.
Hundreds of diapers and baby wipes were also collected at the gala as part of HANV’s Builders for Babies Drive to assist families in shelters and supportive housing programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.