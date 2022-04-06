Callie Kyhl has joined the law firm of Walker Jones PC, which has offices in Warrenton and Washington, Va.
Kyhl’s concentration is personal injury and medical malpractice.
She is admitted to the Virginia State Bar, the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Virginia and the U.S. District Court Western District of Virginia. Kyhl earned her law degree at the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, Minn. She received her bachelor's degree in international affairs from the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg.
Kyhl is a member of the Virginia Bar Association, Fauquier County Bar Association and the Virginia Trail Lawyers Association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.