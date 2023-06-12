The Mount Vernon Springfield Chamber of Commerce is presenting a career and resource fair for service members, veterans and their spouses on Wednesday, June 14.
The event, at Embassy Suites, 8100 Loisdale Road in Springfield, will run from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event, sponsored by Covanta, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, ServiceMaster NCR and Retirement Unlimited, will allow attendees to network with small, local businesses that have career opportunities for transitioning military service men, women and spouses.
Businesses scheduled to participate and interview job candidates include:
- Covanta Fairfax
- ServiceMaster Restore NCR
- Retirement Unlimited Inc.
- Only Bathrooms LLC
- MVLC Inc.
- Four Sales Ltd
- First Command Financial Planning
- Allegra Marketing Print Mail
- Military Women’s Memorial
- Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services
- CALIBRE Systems Inc.
- De Lune Corp.
- Demaine Funeral Home
- Home Instead Senior Care
- KW United of Kingstowne
- Shiver Management Group
- Spectra Credit Union
- Sunrise Senior Living
- Fairfax County Police Department
Workshops will be presented on preparing for a career in the private sector, including an introduction to starting a own business, how to develop a business plan and business financing options. For the full workshop schedule, visit mountvernonspringfield.com/military-veterans-spouses-career-and-resource-fair/
The Veterans and Military Spouses Career and Resource Fair is a joint event of Mount Vernon Springfield Chamber of Commerce, Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, the Transition Assistance Office at Fort Belvoir, Fairfax County Department of Economic Initiatives and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families.
