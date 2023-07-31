Celebrate Fairfax has launched a weekly farmers market at The PARC at Tysons.
The market, run by Potomac Farm Market, began July 27 and will run every Thursday from noon to 7 p.m. through Oct. 19.
Celebrate Fairfax held a grand opening event July 27 and celebrated National Ice Cream month with free ice cream from Tysons Creamery. Celebrate Fairfax is a nonprofit dedicated to building community in Fairfax County.
Potomac Farm Market has over 20 years of experience connecting communities to local farmers and artisanal food producers. Each week, the market will feature seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh cut flowers and other locally sourced specialties.
"To us, nothing is better than bringing a little bit of the country to the city and offering the community the very best quality, locally grown produce and agricultural goods," said Potomac Farm Market owners Casey and Jack Latimer in a news release. "We thrive on building new relationships with our neighbors and creating ever-lasting friendships by merging the gap between farmer and consumer.”
The PARC at Tysons, 8508 Leesburg Pike, is just a few blocks from the Spring Hill Metro station on the Silver line.
The PARC at Tysons opened in 2021 as the headquarters of Celebrate Fairfax and a hub for building community. The facility has over 10,000 square feet of accessible indoor space, as well as The Patio in the front of the building and The Backyard space in the rear of the building.
"The market provides an opportunity to bring neighbors together to connect over fresh, locally sourced food while also supporting local farms," said Ashley Morris, president and CEO of Celebrate Fairfax.
