The Arlington Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Volunteer Day” program will go on, with some significant alterations, in the wake of public-health concerns.
“During this time, it is important for the community to come together to find ways to support each other,” Chamber officials said.
The business organization aims to have a “virtual” kickoff on April 21, then pair its members with non-profits for projects that do not require face-to-face interaction.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
