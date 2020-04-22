The arrival of the COVID-19 virus required some significant alterations, but the Arlington Chamber of Commerce’s 21st annual Arlington Chamber Volunteer Day found new ways to connect the business community with the non-profit sector.
“It is as important as ever that we all come together as a community . . . so that we can continue to serve our non-profit organizations who have been so hard-hit,” Chamber president Kate Bates said during the April 21 kickoff, held via the Zoom online-meeting platform and attracting more than 90 participants.
In a normal year, the event would start off with an in-person gathering, followed by teams from Chamber-member businesses fanning out across the community on a host of spring-cleaning-type events at social-safety-net agencies and other non-profits. This year, the trick was to divine ways to help that didn’t involve one-on-one contact.
“This day will be historic and very different – but we really appreciate the business community coming out,” said Linda Kelleher, executive director of the Culpepper Garden senior-living facility, one of the non-profits aided through the event.
“We have such a great and caring community,” said Kelleher, who chairs the Chamber’s Community Action Committee, which organizes the volunteer event.
Bates said there was some trepidation on how the virtual kickoff would go, but said turnout proved it a success.
“This has been a successful pivot,” she said.
Among those participating in the Zoom kickoff was U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th), who praised the business community for helping others even while facing difficult circumstances of its own.
“I think it’s great you didn’t cancel,” Beyer said. “This has been a great time for us to be creative.”
Beyer told Chamber members that Congress would continue to tinker with efforts to prop up faltering small businesses during the economic cliff-dive that accompanied the virus pandemic, working to fix issues related to grants, loans and unemployment coverage.
“We’re trying to get you the money as fast as we can,” he said.
Among those small businesses impacted by the current situation is VIDA Fitness, which is planning to open facilities in Ballston and Rosslyn. Despite being closed for the duration of the crisis, the firm opted to serve as grand sponsor of the volunteer event.
“We love our partnership with the Chamber,” VIDA Fitness’s Allison Rand said. “Giving back to the community . . . is very important to us. We look forward to giving back any way we can.”
Rand was among those who opted to see the current situation as of the glass-half-full variety. “We can’t wait to reopen stronger than ever,” she said.
