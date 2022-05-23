Chandler Brooks has joined the law firm of Walker Jones PC as an associate.
Focusing his practice on civil litigation and wills, trust and estates, Brooks consults with individuals and corporations on transactional and litigation matters.
Brooks earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law in Athens, where he competed as part of the Moot Court Team and received the M.E. Kilpatrick Chair Scholarship. He earned his bachelor of science in economics from Berry College in Georgia.
Brooks also has a working knowledge of conversational Spanish.
Walker Jones has offices in Old Town Warrenton and Washington, Va.
