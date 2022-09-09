Checkers restaurant will open its second Manassas location Sept. 12, according to a news release from the company.
The “iconic and innovative drive-thru” is known for its bold and flavorful food, the release states, including burgers, hot dogs, milkshakes and seasoned fries.
The new location, the eighth Checkers in Virginia, is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Rakesh Kolatra, the release states.
The new eatery, at 9540 Liberia Ave., will be open seven days a week.
Tampa, Fla.-based Checkers has 836 restaurants across the country.
