McLean native Clinton J. Yarborough has been named senior vice president of Williston Financial Group.
He works as a multi-state manager for WFG National Title Insurance Company, the sixth largest title insurance underwriter in the country. He is responsible for the management of Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota and Wisconsin and is underwriting counsel for South Carolina.
Before joining WFG, Yarborough served as associate state counsel for one of the largest title insurance companies, where he handled underwriting decisions and assisted with claims for the state of South Carolina. Prior to that, he was the underwriting and claims counsel for WFG’s predecessor
His career in title dates to high school, where his first job was reviewing surveys for errors in Reston. He has been reviewing titles since 1992.
Yarborough is a member of the South Carolina Bar Association’s Unauthorized Practice of Law Committee, serving as its chair from 2013 to 2016 and on the Professional Liability Committee, serving as its chair from 2018 to 2020.
He also is a member of the Columbia Capital Rotary Club and serves as the attendance chair and is responsible for maintaining the club’s website.
Clint graduated from the College of Charleston with a bachelor's degree and from the University Of South Carolina School of Law with his law degree.
He is the son of the late Betsy Gibson Yarborough and Col. W. Glenn Yarborough Jr. of McLean and Thomson, Georgia. He graduated from Langley High School in McLean.
