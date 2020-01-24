Coldwell Banker taps new regional president

Richard Fleischer has been appointed president of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Mid-Atlantic, where he will oversee 28 offices and more than 2,400 sales agents.
Fleischer most recently served as the regional vice president of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate in Florida, the state’s largest residential brokerage. He also has worked for the company in Southern California.
“Rich is an outstanding leader with a strong history of supporting top-producing agents while also growing operations and sales volume,” said Sue Yannaccone, regional executive vice president of the Eastern Seaboard and Midwest for Coldwell Banker’s company-owned operations. “He is extremely talented and has earned respect and admiration from his colleagues and the countless agents he has supported throughout his career.”
Fleischer succeeds Duff Rubin, who will now serve as general manager of Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate in Florida, in preparation for succeeding Florida president Clark Toole upon the latter’s retirement later this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.