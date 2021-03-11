Columbia Pike group adds new board members

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization (CPRO) recently added three new board members.
Joining the board were Vanessa Aguayo, an area resident with expertise in transportation; Nina Chawla, a commercial-property owner on Columbia Pike; and Diana Nakarmi, co-owner of a mixed martial arts studio on South Edgewood Street.
“I love living off Columbia Pike,” Aguayo said. “And I am thrilled to be able to use my expertise to give back to the community and help CPRO bring businesses and people together.”
For information on the organization, see the Website at www.columbia-pike.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.