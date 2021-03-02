Columbia Pike group turns to magazine in effort to aid businesses

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization (CPRO) has launched “Boletín,” a new monthly magazine of resources and information specific to businesses serving the corridor’s Spanish-speaking residents.
“The Columbia Pike corridor is home to the highest concentration of Hispanic residents in Arlington, many of whom are small-business owners and workers,” CPRO executive director Kim Klingler said. “It is crucial that these businesses are not left out of the conversation on the economic recovery we face.”
The first edition was mailed to 60 small businesses along the Pike, and is expected to be published for at least the next six months.
CPRO has embarked on a number of outreach initiatives through its new bilingual business-engagement specialist, Lucero Alvarez. The position was funded, in part, by a grant from the Washington Forrest Foundation.
