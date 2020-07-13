A proposal to convert the Arlington Courts Suites extended-stay hotel in the Courthouse area to apartments is on hold, at least for now.
The project had been slated for County Board consideration on July 18, but has been deferred until at least October at the request of the applicant, citing “economic concerns about the project due to the COVID-19 emergency,” county staff said.
The proposal to convert the nine-story, 187-unit hotel to a 180-unit apartment building has been in the works for more than a year. Unless there is another delay, the proposal will be heard at the County Board’s Oct. 17 meeting.
