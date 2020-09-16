Tailor on Tap, an online custom clothing company based in Pittsburgh, will open its first brick-and-mortar location at BrandBox in Tysons Corner Center later in September.
The retailer, established on the principle of providing luxury, custom clothing within clients’ budgets, was founded in 2018. Tailor on Tap’s stylists work with clients to curate looks from dresses to denim, and three-piece suits to custom shirts
Customers visiting the Tysons location will be able to view sample fabrics and clothing options, as well as set appointments for styling sessions. During appointments, clients’ measurements are taken to ensure their clothing arrives tailored to their exact fit.
The store offers a selection of beer and wine to customers while they shop.
“I’m excited for this new venture and believe that Tysons Corner Center is the best place to showcase Tailor on Tap’s unique services to the college students and young professionals we cater to,” said Adam D’Angelo, CEO and Founder of Tailor on Tap. “With COVID-19 forcing new graduates into the worst job market in a decade, we’re proud to offer a more affordable way for men and women to access high-end, custom clothing and best market themselves in the real world.”
Tailor on Tap will be between Seasons 52 and Arhaus on the first floor of Tysons Corner Center.
