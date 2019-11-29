The year-over-year jobless rate across the Washington metro area declined in October, according to new federal data, as most regions of the country also continued to show lower year-over-year unemployment.
With 3,490,959 in the civilian workforce and 98,545 looking for work, the Washington area’s jobless rate of 2.8 percent was down from 3.1 percent in October 2018, according to figures reported Nov. 27 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Washington was one of the 240 metro areas to see lower year-over-year joblessness in October. Year-over-year rates were higher in 121 areas and unchanged in 28.
Nationally, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3 percent in October, down from 3.5 percent a year before.
In October, Ames (Iowa) and Burlington (Vt.) had the lowest unemployment rates among the 389 metro areas, at 1.3 percent each. The highest rates were found in El Centro (Calif.) at 21.2 percent and Yuma (Ariz.) at 16.1 percent.
Among the 51 metropolitan areas with a population of a million or more, Salt Lake City the lowest jobless rate for October, at 1.9 percent. New Orleans had the highest, at 4.4 percent.
Among Virginia metro areas outside the Washington region, joblessness rates posted declines. Statewide, with 4.44 million in the workforce and about 107,000 looking for jobs, the October unemployment rate of 2.4 percent was down from 2.7 percent a year before.
Full data can be found at www.bls.gov.
