Year-over-year joblessness in the Washington area more than tripled in April, the second monthly statistical report since the significant employment decline related to the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the nation.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported June 3 that the Washington region’s jobless rate of 9.8 percent in April was up from 3.3 percent a month before and up from 2.8 percent in April 2019. The new figures represent 3.34 million in the civilian workforce and 330,000 looking for jobs – nearly triple the number reported out of work a month previously.
Every single one of the nation’s 389 metropolitan areas reported higher year-over-year joblessness in the April report, with the national non-seasonally-adjusted unemployed rate reaching 14.4 percent. (The Washington remains area somewhat insulated due to the large number of government workers, few of whom have been furloughed, laid off or seen their jobs eliminated in the crisis.)
In an almost surreal turnaround, the Hawaiian metropolitan area of Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, which in March had the nation’s lowest unemployment rate of 2.1 percent, in April reported its highest – 35 percent. It was followed by Kokomo, Ind., at 34.1 percent. They were among 12 metro areas with more than a quarter of the workforce sidelined by the economic malaise accompanying government-ordered lockdowns in the wake of the pandemic.
On the other side of the coin, the lowest jobless rates for April were found in Logan, Utah, at 6.2 percent, and Columbia and Jefferson City, Mo., each at 6.5 percent.
Of the 51 metro areas with a million or more residents, the best jobs picture was in Hartford, with joblessness at 7.5 percent, followed by Minneapolis, at 9.2. percent. The worst jobs environments were in Las Vegas (unemployment rate 33.5 percent), Detroit (24.4 percent) and Cleveland (23.1 percent).
Among Virginia localities outside the D.C. area, all posted significantly higher year-over-year joblessness, ranging from 9.5 percent in Staunton to 12.1 percent in Virginia beach.
For the state as a whole, the unemployment rate of 10.8 percent was up from 2.4 percent a year ago, and represented 4.3 million in the civilian workforce and 446,400 looking for jobs.
For full details, see the Website at www.bls.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.