Arlington’s jobless rate continues its descent from the COVID-caused spike of last spring, but still has some ground to make up.
With 143,909 county residents employed in the civilian workforce and 5,698 looking for jobs, Arlington’s unemployment rate stood at 3.8 percent in December, according to new figures from the Virginia Employment Commission.
That’s the same percentage rate reported in November, and remains more than double the pre-COVID rate of 1.5 percent reported in December 2019.
Figures were reported Feb. 3 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Across the region, the improvement in the jobs picture was slowing as the year ended. Jobless rates stood at 3.2 percent in Falls Church (up from 3 percent a month before); 3.9 percent in Loudoun County (up from 3.8 percent); 4.4 percent in Fairfax County (unchanged); 4.8 percent in Prince William County (unchanged); and 4.8 percent in Alexandria (down from 4.9 percent).
Across Northern Virginia as a whole, the unemployment rate of 4.3 percent for December was unchanged from a month before, representing 1.54 million in the civilian workforce and about 69,800 looking for jobs.
(A year before, the regional jobless rate had stood at 1.9 percent.)
Statewide, the December non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 4.7 percent was up two ticks from 4.5 percent in November, as the number of employed residents fell by about 4,400 while the number of people counted in the labor force (employed or not) rose slightly.
Construction, manufacturing, trade/transportation and information were job sectors that saw statewide growth for the month, while government and leisure/hospitality were sectors seeing decline. (All three levels of government – federal, state and local – posted jobs drops from November to December.)
Among Virginia’s 134 counties and cities, the lowest jobless rates for the month were turned in by Madison County (2.8 percent) and the cities of Poquoson (3 percent) and Falls Church (3.2 percent). The highest rates were found in Petersburg (11.9 percent), Hopewell (8.7 percent) and Emporia (8.6 percent).
Among the 10 metropolitan areas in Virginia, Northern Virginia showed the biggest drop in employment, down 4,600 people, or 0.3 percent. Blacksburg-Christiansburg had a smaller decline in raw numbers (down 1,800) but the percentage dropoff was higher at 2.4 percent.
Staunton-Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg and Hampton Roads had effectively no change in November-to-December employment, while Roanoke, Charlottesville and Winchester had modest upticks.
