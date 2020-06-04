The COVID-19 pandemic, subsequent government-imposed lockdown and resulting economic freefall cost more than 67,000 Fairfax residents their jobs between mid-March and mid-April, according to new state data.
A total of 629,187 county residents were reported in the civilian workforce in March, a figure that dropped to 561,807 in April, according to Virginia Employment Commission figures released June 3.
Fairfax County’s unemployment rate, which in March had been a miniscule 2.7 percent, ballooned to 10.2 percent.
Hopefully, however, the worst may be over. In Fairfax, initial weekly claims for unemployment benefits peaked in early April at more than 21,000 and have continued a slow but steady decline to hit 4,400 for the most recent reporting week. Ongoing countywide unemployment claims have stabilized at around 17,500 for the last several weeks.
Fairfax’s big bump up in April joblessness was mirrored throughout Northern Virginia. Rates rose from 2.2 percent to 7 percent in Arlington; from 2.3 percent to 5.8 percent in Falls Church; from 2.5 percent to 9.9 percent in Alexandria; from 2.7 percent to 9.9 percent in Loudoun County; and from 3 percent to 11.3 percent in Prince William County.
In Northern Virginia as a whole, April’s jobless rate of 10 percent was up from 2.7 percent a month before, representing 1.47 million in the civilian workforce and 163,000 looking for jobs.
Among Virginia’s 134 cities and counties, the lowest jobless rates were turned in by Falls Church, followed by Highland County (6.3 percent) and Southampton County (6.9 percent). Arlington was fourth, followed by Madison County.
The highest rates for the month were reported in Bath County (20.5 percent), Galax (17.3 percent), Wythe County (17.2 percent), Pulaski County (17.1 percent) and Martinsville (16.9 percent).
Statewide, Virginia’s non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 10.8 percent was up from 3.3 percent a month before.
Nationally, more than 40 states set all-time highs in unemployment rates in April, based on data stretching back to 1976, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Among the states, the best jobs picture was found in Connecticut, where the unemployment rate was 7.9 percent. It was followed by Minnesota (8.1 percent) and Nebraska (8.3 percent).
On the other side of the coin, Nevada posted a jobless rate of 28.2 percent, followed by Michigan (22.7 percent) and Hawaii (22.3 percent).
Nationally, the non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate of 14.4 percent was up from 4.5 percent a month before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.