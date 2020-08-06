Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) has been elected to chair the Virginia Small Business Commission for the coming year.
“I’m honored to have been chosen to serve in this capacity during these difficult times for Virginia’s small businesses,” Lopez said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has added challenges for Virginia’s small-businesses owners in every corner of the commonwealth. I’m eager to get to work with my colleagues on behalf of Virginia’s small-business community.”
The commission was established by law in 1995. It consists of 16 members, including six residents appointed by the governor as well as 10 members of the General Assembly.
Lopez is a former assistant administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
