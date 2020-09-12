Dinosaurs are coming to the Parkridge shopping center in Manassas starting Monday.
The “Jurassic Encounter” runs from Sept. 14-27, with 11 outdoor dino environments featuring Jurassic-sized dinosaurs on a self-guided digital journey.
Digital scavenger hunt
To access the digital scavenger hunt, download Turf Hunt, a free digital app for iPhone or Android. The scavenger hunt features various challenges generated by proximity of each exhibit; such as, photo challenges (photo, sticker or drawing), multiple-choice & single answer questions, and mini games like memory cards. These challenges increase in difficulty for each exhibit. Each challenge can be played in any order and will lead you to discover all of the 11 environments scattered around Parkridge Center.
Dinosaur movie showings at Regal Cinemas
Regal Cinemas at Parkridge Center is showing dinosaur-themed movies for one-week only with specialty pricing. Enjoy the following movies for $5 (adult tickets) and $3 (child tickets) from Sept. 14- 17.
Know before you go
-- The outdoor exhibits are open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., rain or shine
-- The exhibits are self-guided, stanchioned and zero-touch
-- No ticket or reservation necessary
-- Free and open to the public
-- CDC guidelines and best practices are employed
-- Hand Sanitizer stations at every exhibit
The shops of Parkridge Center include; Kohl's, Old Navy, Duluth Trading Company, Famous Footwear, Lane Bryant, Bath & Body Works, Turkuaz Mediterranean Market, The Vitamin Shoppe, Jerry's Subs and Pizza, Jo’s Nails, DMV, Regal Cinemas and Allstate.
For more information about the exhibit, see www.shopatparkridge.com.
