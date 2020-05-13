“Somewhere between 20% and 70% of new customers will decide to stop doing business with you in the first 100 days” of a contract, according to Fortune 100 speaker and best-selling author Joey Coleman.
Unfortunately, The Wall Street Journal reports, many companies are actively driving away customers by sending so many COVID-related e-mails that “information” is becoming spam – and causing people to hit “unsubscribe.”
As parts of Virginia enter Stage One of the pandemic reopening, the state’s small businesses must consider how to use customer relations and branding to not only acquire customers – but also how to retain them.
A great marketing campaign and sales strategy can turn prospects into customers, but keeping customers during an economic downturn requires understanding what they want and need – and how they want to hear it. Only through precision brand communication can clients be retained and possibly turned into greater profitability for a company.
One firm that has successfully tailored COVID-era communications to its clients is FH&H, a law firm in Tysons Corner with a mid-size business client base. Since the economic crisis began, FH&H's e-mail newsletters have come with practical and timely updates about paid leave and the CARES Act, as well as a webinar about how COVID-19 is changing international business.
“The e-mail is just a fraction of what we are providing to our clients,” FH&H partner Jack White told me. “We also read the entire CARES Act. When clients ask about it, we can provide them the information about which they are asking andmake other recommendations which we know will be of value to them.”
A totally different approach was necessary for ClubCorp, an international business club and country club company with nine locations in the Washington area and about 10,000 area members. Despite closing all clubs and laying off over 50 percent of its staff, ClubCorp has effectively engaged members – including me – by putting members and staff before profits:
- Turning member dues into credits for future purchases.
- Inviting members to virtual social events and business presentations.
- The company’s treatment of staff. All laid-off staff will be provided benefits, staff is being helped to obtain private and government financial assistance, and remaining staff are creating thousands of employee gift baskets per week.
A final success story is ServiceNow, a multibillion-dollar technology firm that “makes the world of work, work better for people.” With locations around the world, including in Vienna, and as the host of a major annual government contractor IT conference, ServiceNow is relevant to area companies large and small.
The company has proved its brand by increasing customer support programs and creating four emergency response apps during the COVID crisis. The apps are free until September and were downloaded by nearly 1,000 organizations in less than 10 days.
Each of these companies is taking a different approach to the COVID crisis. One thing they have in common is using precision communication to keep customers informed and engaged. You can’t keep a customer buying if they prefer “unsubscribe” over your products and services.
Dustin Siggins is CEO of the media relations firm Proven Media Solutions and a business columnist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.