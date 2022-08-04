The Committee for Dulles is holding a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at which jobseekers can meet with 35 different Dulles Airport companies offering job opportunities across the spectrum of airport operations.
The event will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Fairfax Christian School, 22870 Pacific Blvd.
The job fair is being held in partnership with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, Loudoun County Economic Development, the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority, the Prince William Department of Economic Development, Fairfax Christian School, and Northwest Federal Credit Union.
Some of the job opportunities come with signing bonuses, according to a news release.
Jobseekers can register to attend at www.committeefordulles.org/events/jobfair, but walk-ins are welcome.
