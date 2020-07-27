Dr. Ed Bersoff, the chairman and founder of Parabilis, has been chosen as a 2020 laureate for the Washington Business Hall of Fame, due to his “professional and philanthropic contributions” that inspire and help youth reach their entrepreneurial potential.
Bersoff is joined in the 2020 class by Mark Lerner, vice chairman of the Washington Nationals, and Janet Hill, a board member of The Carlyle Group. Laureates were chosen by the Junior Achievement of Greater Washington and its business partners, the Greater Washington Board of Trade and the Washington Business Journal.
“I am honored to be a 2020 Washington Business Hall of Fame laureate with two outstanding and innovative leaders, Janet Hill and Mark Lerner,” Bersoff said. “Their impact on our community has been enormous, and it’s humbling to join them and other past laureates who epitomize Washington business and community involvement at its best. Like past laureates, our work is not done; I look forward to sharing what I’ve learned with the next generation.”
Ed Grenier, president of Junior Achievement of Greater Washington, said, "Dr. Bersoff’s half-century of entrepreneurial leadership in the government contractor community is second only to his commitment to health care and education. He is the epitome of the entrepreneurial business success story who pays that success forward to the next generation."
Jack McDougle, president and CEO of the Greater Washington Board of Trade, said Bersoff was a natural pick to be a laureate. “The government contracting industry brings tens of billions of dollars to the Washington, D.C., region. Dr. Bersoff has been a leader in that industry as well as through his philanthropic efforts for 50 years, and we could not be prouder to bestow this honor on him.”
Washington Business Journal publisher Alex Orfinger said he's known Bersoff for more than two decades. “When it came to choosing the 2020 laureates, Ed was an obvious choice – or perhaps the question was, why did it take so long to nominate Ed Bersoff? His military service, leadership in the educational community, and continued entrepreneurship at Parabilis – helping small business government contractors grow their companies – is exactly the example youth need to see in today’s challenging times.”
The award is Bersoff’s second regional leadership induction in less than a year. In 2019, he was inducted into the Greater Washington Government Contractor Hall of Fame. A retired military officer who previously worked at NASA, Bersoff has been a leader in the government contracting world for more than 50 years.
Bersoff, Hill, and Lerner will be inducted to the Washington Business Hall of Fame on Dec. 2. The Student and Laureate Town Hall will take place on Dec. 1. All proceeds from the events benefit Junior Achievement of Greater Washington’s work with area youth to be next generation of business and financial leaders.
Parabilis is a strategic financial partner for small business government contractors that provides transparent lines of credit designed to meet their changing needs. Its services range from bank-style loans to CFO-level strategic guidance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.