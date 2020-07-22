The Arlington Chamber of Commerce and Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with several other regional organizations, will host the fifth annual Northern Virginia Regional Elected Leaders Summit, held this year in an online format.
The event will be streamed on Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 8:15 to 10 a.m., and will feature elected leaders from across the region discussing the state of the economic climate in the region and how jurisdictions can work together to improve the economy.
Expected to participate are Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Penelope Gross, Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chairman Ann Wheeler, Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Vice Chairman Koran Saines, Arlington County Board Chairman Libby Garvey and Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson.
Co-host organizations include the Alexandria Chamber of Commerce, Loudoun Chamber of Commerce, Prince William Chamber of Commerce and the Northern Virginia Regional Commission. The main sponsor of the event is Dominion.
Tickets are $29 for members of hosting organizations, $49 for others. For tickets and information, call (703) 525-2400 or see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
