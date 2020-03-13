Employment Enterprises Inc. celebrated its 40th anniversary on March 11 with a Prince William Chamber of Commerce “Business After Hours” event attended by nearly 150 people.
The event, at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas, also commemorated the 40th anniversary of Employment Enterprises’ subsidiaries, Temporary Solutions Inc. and Checks and Balances Inc.
Community leaders, including officials from Prince William County and the City of Manassas, were in attendance to honor not only the company but also its contributions to the community over the last 40 years.
“We wanted tonight to be about the community that has supported us from day one,” said Employment Enterprises President Lovey Hammel. “We have received so much encouragement from so many people and groups throughout years, and it is because of this support we have been able to grow and thrive.”
Co-founded by Jana Yeates and Lovey Hammel, Temporary Solutions began in 1980 as a temporary staffing agency serving the Manassas and Prince William County area. Checks and Balances was started in 1984 to provide payroll and HR support services to businesses ranging from small, boutique firms to Fortune 500 companies.
