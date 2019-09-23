County Board members on Sept. 21 approved expansion of the geographic boundaries of the Crystal City Business Improvement District (BID), taking it to 12 million square feet of office space, 1.4 million square feet of retail, 12,000 residential units and 5,500 hotel rooms.
The 5-0 vote adds 76 percent more geographic space to the BID’s current boundaries, incorporating portions of Pentagon City and Potomac Yard.
“Through this BID expansion, we will be much better positioned to ensure our downtown’s growth is accomplished in ways that are sustainable and enhance the area’s diversity and livability,” said Tracy Sayegh Gabriel, executive director of the Crystal City BID.
The proposal had the support of most of the major landowners both within the existing boundaries and in areas to be incorporated into them.
Owners of commercial property within the boundaries of Arlington’s business-improvement districts pay a property-tax surcharge, which is used to fund the organizations’ operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.