Arlington retained its top position statewide in total domestic-tourism spending for 2018, according to new data, slightly widening the narrow advantage it maintains over Fairfax County.
Spending by U.S. visitors in Fairfax County last year is estimated at $3.3 billion, according to figures developed for the Virginia Tourism Corp. by the U.S. Travel Association and reported in early September.
That’s up from 2017, but the gap between Fairfax and front-runner Arlington ($3.4 billion) rose from $95 million that year to about $100 million in 2018.
In addition to Arlington and Fairfax County, the top five localities for domestic-tourism spending were Loudoun County ($1.84 billion), Virginia Beach ($1.63 billion) and Henrico County ($963.5 million). The top five localities represent 43 percent of the statewide total, a rate unchanged from a year before.
Among other Northern Virginia localities, Alexandria finished seventh in domestic spending statewide, while Prince William County ranked ninth. All told, 43 of Virginia’s 133 counties and cities generated domestic-tourism spending of $100 million or more for the year.
According to the report, every $110,210 in domestic-tourism spending supports one job in the commonwealth’s tourism industry.
