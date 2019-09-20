Under the theory that you can’t spell “innovation” without “nova” somewhere in the middle, the Fairfax County government is hopping aboard a regional economic-development effort.
Fairfax is a founding member of the new Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance, a consortium of 10 regional jurisdictions announced Sept. 16.
The alliance will formalize and expand upon previous ad-hoc cooperation among jurisdictions in wooing economic-development prospects to the region, continuing a shift in local-government thinking from competition to cooperation.
“Collaboration is a hallmark of successful economic development,” said Stephen Moret, who heads the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, predicting that the effort will “help accelerate employment growth and business investments” in Northern Virginia.
Also among the roster of participants: the counties of Arlington, Fauquier, Loudoun and Prince William and the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Manassas and Manassas Park.
