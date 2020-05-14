News of business and economic development across Fairfax County:
VIENNA ISSUES BUSINESS LICENSES, LAUDS ANNIVERSARIES: The Vienna town government recently approved the following business licenses:
Alma Beauty Academy (beauty school), 512 Maple Ave., W.; Alma Color Salon (beauty salon), 512 Maple Ave., W.; Bear Branch Tavern (restaurant), 133 Maple Ave., E.; Piazxaroni (carryout restaurant), 235 Maple Ave., E.; Steven Karp (anesthesia service), 116 Cherry Circle, S.W.
The town government also recently lauded the following businesses for milestone anniversaries in town:
60 Years: Vienna Inn.
25 Years: Alexandra Kaghan; My GentleLase Electrolysis and Skin Care.
20 Years: Fortunate Catering.
15 Years: Conway Halsall.
10 Years: ACN Wellness; MASA Design Group; PSI Fund 1; Vienna Wellness.
VIENNA ONLINE PROGRAM TO FOCUS ON DOING BUSINESS WITH STATE GOVERNMENT: The Town of Vienna’s Economic Development Office and the Vienna Business Association have created a free webinar series for local businesses that will provide information related to recovery and reopening.
The next topic in the series will be “Vienna Road to Recovery: Doing Business with the State of Virginia,” slated for Friday, May 22 at 10 a.m.
Chris Ley, business services manager with the Virginia Department of Small Business & Supplier Diversity, will lead the discussion about the state government’s procurement policy and how to position businesses to obtain contracts with the state.
For information and registration, see the Website at www.viennava.gov/bizwithva.
