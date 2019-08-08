News of business and economic development across Fairfax County:
MEETING TO FOCUS ON McLEAN BUSINESS DISTRICT: The monthly meeting of the McLean Central Business Center Task Force will be held on Monday, Aug. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the McLean Governmental Center.
The study of McLean’s downtown area has been ongoing for more than a year. The task force has been meeting with county officials and the community to development recommendations related to density, land use, transportation, design standards and public facilities.
For information on the project, see the Website at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/planning-zoning/mclean-cbc-study.
VIENNA ISSUES BUSINESS LICENSE, NOTES MILESTONE ANNIVERSARIES: The Vienna town government recently issued a business license to White Lotus Salon, located at 431 Maple Ave., W.
The Vienna town government also recently noted the following milestone business anniversaries:
30 Years: Lisa Framm Sklar; PL Interiors.
25 Years: Cascading Creations; Ideal Tile of Vienna; Joyce P. Hair; Jud Tile.
20 Year: Pearlbrite Dental.
15 Years: Lauren B. Wolfe.
10 Years: Anna G. Davis; Kim C. Luu-Tu; Maple Avenue Restaurant; MKM Strategies; Somerville Homes; and Wooden Bakery.
