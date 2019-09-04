News of business and economic development across Fairfax County:
VIENNA TO HOST BUSINESS-ROUNDTABLE SESSIONS: The Vienna Town-Business Liaison Committee has announced plans for a series of roundtable conversations focuses on sustaining a thriving business environment in the town.
“Business owners and managers are encouraged to bring relevant issues to the roundtable so that they, as well as a prepared set of items, may be discussed,” town officials said in announcing the effort.
The first meeting will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, with a focus on the Mill Street/Dominion Street corridor.
For information, call Adam Kincaid at (703) 255-6361 or e-mail adam.kincaid@viennava.gov.
VIENNA ISSUES BUSINESS LICENSES: The Vienna town government recently approved the following business licenses:
Balance Art Acupuncture (acupuncture), 450 Maple Ave., E.; The Dress Master (tailoring/alterations), 513 Creek Crossing Road, N.E.; Kim Pro Waxing Spa (body care), 386 Maple Ave., E.; Lily Skincare and Laser Clinic (laser hair removal), 226 Maple Ave., W.; McEnearney Associates (real estate), 374 Maple Ave., E.
Sundown & Rise Up (barbershop), 128 Maple Ave., E.; TeaMD Mini (restaurant), 142 Maple Ave., W.; WTAII (law office), 504 Echols St., S.E.; Yuck Old Paint (paint recycling), 227 Mill St., N.E.; and Zenola (restaurant), 132 Branch Road, S.E.
VIENNA NOTES MILESTONE ANNIVERSARIES: The Vienna town government recently noted the following milestone business anniversaries in the town:
30 Years: Church Street Graphics.
20 Years: Ekas Consulting; Giant Food; Peking Express of Vienna; Trousseau.
15 Years: Capital Area Internal Medicine; Duron.
10 Years: Dairy Queen; Reality Investment Co.
