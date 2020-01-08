News of business and economic development across Fairfax County:
BUSINESSES SALUTED FOR PROMOTING SUSTAINABILITY: The Vienna town government on Jan. 6 saluted the eight local businesses that had been certified as “sustainable” for 2019 by the Vienna Conservation and Sustainability Commission.
Businesses attain the honor by earning points based on sustainability practices.
New to the listing this year is Blend 111, which opened in 2019 and has been active in participating in the effort.
“It’s a journey and a process,” said Michael Biddick, the owner of Blend 111, in the January edition of the Vienna Voice newsletter. “You can always move in the right direction.”
Earning recertification in 2019 were Caboose Tavern, Caffe Amouri, Cycle Chi, Joanne Ehreth Burke CPA, Purple Onion Catering Co., Social Burger and The Sustainability Guys.
TOWN HONORS WINDOW-DECORATING PARTICIPANTS: The Vienna town government has saluted participating businesses in the third annual “Home for the Holidays” window-decorating competition.
Nearly 30 businesses participated in the event, sponsored by the Town Business Liaison Committee.
Awards were presented to Merle Norman Cosmetics Studios, Vienna Rexall (which partnered with Jud Tile) and Social Burger.
Other participating companies and organizations included Alya Salon & Spa; Bards Alley; Blend 111; BRAWS; Caboose Tavern; Caffe Amouri; Church Street Pizza; Cocoa Vienna; Cycle Chi; Diamond Spa; East Wing Spa; Ghaffari Orthodontics; Historic Vienna Inc.; Kiln & Co.; Lofty Salon & Spa; Orangetheory Fitness; Potomac River Running; Rita’s Italian Ice; Salon O Tony; Savvy Rest; Trousseau; The Wine Outlet; Vienna Arts Society Pop-Up Market; and Vienna Inn.
TOWN GOVERNMENT SALUTES MILESTONE ANNIVERSARIES: The Vienna town government recently honored the following businesses and organizations for reaching milestone anniversaries in the town:
60 Years: American Legion Post 180.
45 Years: Oakton-Vienna Veterinary Hospital.
40 Years: Guarantee Shoe Repair.
30 Years: JAS Roofing; Mark Eckman Attorney at Law; Park Street Barber Shop; Referential Systems; A Synagogue Catering.
25 Years: Hickory Management; Karin’s Florist.
20 Years: Evolution Health and Fitness; J.D.A. Custom Homes; Pass Inc.; Tim’s Interior Renovations.
15 Years: Bruce MacPherson Illustration; Moto Photo; Rudy’s Friends Dog Training; Yas Bakery.
TOWN GOVERNMENT OK’S BUSINESS LICENSES: The Vienna town government recently approved business licenses for Chick-fil-A (restaurant), 538 Maple Ave., W., and Trace the Zero Waste (online sales), 550 Windover Ave., N.W.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.