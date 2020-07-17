Acting on intensive demand for grants to small businesses and non-profit groups during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Supervisors on July 14 added $20 million to the Fairfax RISE (Relief Initiative to Support Employers) program.
Supervisors kicked off the program this spring with $25 million in funding from the federal CARES Act. The response was enthusiastic, with 6,280 businesses and groups filing for grants within the week-long application period from June 8 through 15, said Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville).
“This number greatly exceeded the amount of funding of $25 million that this board authorized on May 12,” he said. “Increasing the funding of Fairfax RISE will allow the program to serve the majority of applicants who have applied.”
So far, 69 percent of the RISE applications have come from businesses owned by women, minorities and veterans, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D), and 83 percent of applications were submitted by companies having between one and 10 employees.
“I think this is a great example of why it’s so important for the federal government to step up and provide resources to the communities that have been heavily impacted by this,” McKay said.
Companies and groups that applied for aid earlier, but did not receive it, will remain in the county’s system and not need to reapply if still seeking RISE funds, McKay said. The grant moneys will not need to be paid back.
Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D-Lee), who has spent much of his career doing economic-development work, emphasized the need for prompt action.
“I believe we should be doing everything we can to get this money out as quickly as possible,” Lee said.
No more than 2 percent of RISE funding will be used for outside administrative costs, said Foust, who chairs the board’s Economic Advisory Commission and Economic Initiatives Committee.
Supervisors unanimously approved the additional funds. Members also OK’d Foust’s follow-on motion directing county staff to update the board regularly about demand for Fairfax RISE grants, the timeliness of the funds’ distribution and administrative costs incurred by the program.
Businesses and organizations with between one and 10 employees may apply for $10,000 grants. Those with 11 to 25 workers may seek $15,000 grants and those with 26 to 49 employees may apply for $20,000 grants.
A total of 6,038 applicants made it through the initial screening during the first phase of the RISE program. The most common reasons for not qualifying were because the applicants were based outside Fairfax County, had 50 or more employees, earlier had received a Fairfax County Non-profit Sustainability Grant or were closed permanently.
The county used a random-selection process to choose 2,183 of the applicants, or 36 percent of the total, and those organizations now are submitting documentation for the county’s certification process. Meeting all 6,038 applicant requests would require $66.18 million in funding, county officials said.
The RISE funding total now stands at $46 million, including a $1 million contribution from the town of Vienna, and is enough to finance between 65 and 80 percent of the applications, officials said.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.