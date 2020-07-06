After spiking exponentially in April, unemployment rates in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia as a whole receded somewhat in May, according to new state data.
In Fairfax County, May’s jobless rate of 8.8 percent was a comeback from 10.2 percent in April, although it remains far above norms of the past decade.
The Fairfax data, reported July 1 by the Virginia Employment Commission, represented 575,736 county residents employed in the civilian workforce and 55,235 looking for jobs.
The decline in jobless rates was mirrored in most other major Northern Virginia localities: In Falls Church, May’s rate of 4.9 percent was down from 5.8 percent a month before; in Arlington, the rate of 6.1 percent was down from 7 percent; in Loudoun County, the rate of 8.4 percent was down from 9.9 percent; in Alexandria, the rate of 8.7 percent was down from 9.9 percent; and in Prince William County, the rate of 10.1 percent was down from 11.3 percent.
In Northern Virginia as a whole, May’s unemployment rate of 8.6 percent was down from 10 percent in April, representing just over 1.5 million in the civilian workforce and 141,500 looking for jobs.
Among Virginia’s 133 cities and counties, Falls Church reported the lowest joblessness, followed by Highland County (5.6 percent), Madison County (5.8 percent) and, tied at 6.1 percent, Arlington and Poquoson counties.
On the other end of the spectrum, the highest jobless rates were reported in Petersburg (17.2 percent), Bath County (16.8 percent), Martinsville (14.7 percent), Emporia (14.5 percent) and Hopewell (13.9 percent).
Among metropolitan areas, the lowest Virginia joblessness was found in Staunton-Waynesboro (7.8 percent) and Charlottesville (8.3 percent), the highest in Hampton Roads (10.4 percent).
Virginia’s jobless rate of 9.2 percent in May was down from 10.8 percent a month before and below the national rate of 13 percent.
Nationally, year-over-year joblessness was up everywhere, but month-over-month unemployment fell in 38 states. It was higher in three and stable in nine.
Nebraska (5.2 percent) had the lowest joblessness rate for the month, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the highest rates were reported in Nevada (25.3 percent), Hawaii (22.6 percent) and Michigan (21.2 percent).
For the month, four states – Delaware, Florida, Massachusetts and Minnesota – recorded their highest monthly unemployment since federal record-keeping began in 1976.
• • •
Find full editions of the Sun Gazette, and bonus features, at https://sungazette.news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.